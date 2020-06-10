Nate Diaz takes wicked dig at UFC 251 headliners Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns - "I get paid more than both of you together"

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to poke fun at UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and #1 contender Gilbert Burns

Diaz even took a sly dig at the pay-days of both Usman and Burns, saying that he makes more than both of them put together

UFC superstar Nate Diaz has never shied away fromtaking digs at the UFC. The Stockton native has once again trolled his employers' most recent big announcement regarding the first-ever Fight Island card on June 11.

UFC announced that a welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns will headline UFC 251, which is the first-ever pay-per-view to take place in Fight Island on the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. UFC 251 also features a couple more title bouts in what's turning out to be an epic fight card.

Nate Diaz calls it like it is

Diaz took to Twitter to poke fun at UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and #1 contender Gilbert Burns after the promotion announced that the pair of 170lbers will headline UFC 251 on July 11.

This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember youguys

This isn’t a title fight pic.twitter.com/7GLJUJA45C — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 9, 2020

“This is what’s wrong with people claiming they’re fighters settling for less cause they know they’re not worth shit you should’ve fought the next guy in line not the guy who would take less cause he’s told too that’s why no one will remember you guys. This isn’t a title fight.”

Diaz even took a sly dig at the pay-days of both Usman and Burns, saying that he makes more than both of them put together. Along with the headliners of UFC 251, "The Stockton Slugger" also made his feelings known towards UFC’s apparel partner Reebok.

"I get paid more than both of you together. F**k @Reebok"

In his first tweet, Diaz referred to the recent fallout between the "BMF" of the fight game Jorge Masvidal and the UFC. Masvidal was expected to take on Usman for the welterweight title this year but he and the promotion couldn't arrive at a middle ground regarding the former's pay due to which the fight got stalled and now Burns is replacing Masvidal as the challenger for Usman's title.

Usman reportedly signed a new six-fight contract with the UFC after agreeing to fight Brazilian fighter Burns at UFC 251, who defeated ex-champ Tyron Woodley earlier this month to get a shot at the title.