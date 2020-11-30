Nate Diaz teases his potential return to the UFC

It's been way over a year since Nate Diaz last fought in the UFC. After his controversial loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, Diaz hasn't been involved with the sport of MMA. However, in a recent post on Instagram, the Stockton based fighter teased a potential return to the game.

Taking to Instagram, Nate Diaz shared a sparring image of himself with long-term coach Richard Perez. Interestingly enough, the former also wrote that he'll be 'out soon.'

Here is what Nate Diaz posted on his Instagram:

Nate Diaz's latest run in the UFC

Nate Diaz is notoriously known for taking long hiatuses from Octagon competition. The last time Diaz fought in the UFC was for the BMF Title against Jorge Masvidal. What was hyped-up as one of the most exciting fights of 2019, eventually ended via a doctor's stoppage in the third round, with Masvidal picking up the victory.

Prior to his fight against Masvidal, Diaz fought and defeated former UFC lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis. Diaz showcased his impressive boxing skills throughout the fight and was clinical with his performance. In what was Nate's return to the Octagon for the first time since 2016, he went on outclass Showtime via decision in a three-round classic.

In 2015, Nate Diaz broke the internet after his return to the Octagon after 365+ days. After an impressive showing against Michael Johnson, the former infamously called out Conor McGregor. And the following year, the two men squared-off in two of the best fights of 2016.

With the score tied at 1-1 between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, the two bitter rivals are expected to run it back for the historic trilogy at some point. As things stand though, there is no news on Nate Diaz's return to the UFC, despite talks of a potential rematch between Diaz and Masvidal. With Gamebred now seemingly focusing on Colby Covington, it remains to be seen what plans UFC has in store, if any, for Nate Diaz.