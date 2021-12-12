"How Conor let DP f*** him up" - Nate Diaz throws shade at Conor McGregor after Dustin Poirier loses to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier challenged Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title in the main event at UFC 269. Poirier started off strong, landing a lot of damaging shots on the champion in the opening round.

However, Charles Oliveira took Poirier to the ground in round two and battered him with vicious elbows. Later, Oliveira took Poirier's back early in round three and sunk in a rear naked choke to earn his first successful title defense.

Dustin Poirier got his second shot at the lightweight throne following back-to-back stoppage wins over Conor McGregor in his last two outings.

Interestingly, Nate Diaz was quick to slam McGregor for losing to Poirier after 'The Diamond' lost to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269. Nate Diaz wrote on Twitter:

"How Conor let Dp f**k him up hella times he sucks"

Check out Nate Diaz's tweets below:

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️ How Conor let Dp fuck him up hella times he sucks 🤦‍♂️

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 These guys don’t get any better

🤦‍♂️ These guys don’t get any better 🤦‍♂️

Nate Diaz also believes that the lightweight title fighters hadn't developed themselves. Diaz currently has one fight remaining on his UFC contract for which he reportedly turned down Khamzat Chimaev as an opponent.

Diaz recently fought Leon Edwards in a non-title and non-main-event battle that was scheduled for five rounds at UFC 263. While the Stockton native managed to stun Edwards in the final seconds, 'Rocky' registered an emphatic victory over Diaz.

Dustin Poirier had predicted a stoppage win

Dustin Poirier was sure that his fight against Charles Oliveira wouldn't go the distance at UFC 269. 'The Diamond' believed Oliveira would not be able to last twenty-five minutes with him inside the octagon without taking up some significant damage.

However, Dustin Poirier was ready and willing to fight five rounds if the need arose. Confident of winning the title, Poirier told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"I really think I’m going to stop this guy. I really think I’m going to stop this guy. 25 minutes is too long to fight with me and not get hit with a shot and not get put in a bad position. I’m feeling the best I’ve ever felt. My body feels good. I’m really focused. I can’t wait. These 25 minutes mean so much to me that I’m willing to push through anything that presents itself in those 25 minutes. I’m ready to go, and I really do believe that I’m going to be the world champion."

Watch Dustin Poirier's full interview on The MMA Hour below:

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by David Andrew