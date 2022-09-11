"Whack, p**sy, lame, d*ck sucker" - Nate Diaz gives nine-word expletive-filled reaction to Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 279 performance  

Nate Diaz was originally meant to fight Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. However, the bout was canceled when 'Borz' couldn't make the welterweight limit of 170 lbs. The Chechen weighed in at 178.5 lbs and the UFC matchmakers were forced to reshuffle the card.

Diaz and Chimaev seemed to be carrying bad blood into this fight, and an altercation between their camps took place prior to the pre-fight press conference this week.

Given that both fighters may still be harboring some negative feelings towards each other, Nate Diaz was asked during his post-fight press conference if he had seen Chimaev's fight.

Diaz replied with a nine-word expletive statement:

"Lame, scared, boring, rookie, whack, p*ssy, lame, d*ck sucker. All those things."

Watch the interview below from 2:45:

Chimaev put on an impressive performance against Kevin Holland, who had no answer for the relentless wrestling of 'Borz'. Given the Chimaev submitted Holland in round one, Diaz's comments are that much more hilarious.

Nate Diaz shares his thoughts on victory over Tony Ferguson, says the pressure was all on him going into the fight

Nate Diaz faced off against Tony Ferguson in UFC 279's main event, in what was dubbed a "UFC Legends Fight". The fight was competitive through the early going, but Diaz began taking over in the fourth round and was able to secure a submission victory over 'El Cucuy'.

Diaz was interviewed by Megan Olivi of ESPN MMA following his win and was asked what type of challenges a fight with Tony Ferguson brought with it. He replied with:

"He had the pressure off him that he didn't have to win, he wasn't ready for the five round fight. The I had the pressure on that my main goal, especially for Khamzat was to come out and not get any more cuts on my face. I'm done with that. It's a new mission that I've never had before. And then they switch it to this guy [Ferguson] who's the most likely in the UFC to cut. So I was like, 'Alright, I have all the pressure.'"

Watch the interview below from 1:12:

Nate Diaz has said he would like to take on new challenges now that his UFC contract has been fulfilled, and it will be exciting to see what the future holds for Stockton's finest.

