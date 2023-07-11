Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul accused of being scripted - "It sort of feels like Hunger Games"

Jake Paul is preparing to make his return to the boxing ring next month in a highly anticipated bout against former UFC star Nate Diaz. This will mark Diaz's professional boxing debut, while Paul aims to bounce back after suffering his first loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

With the highly anticipated bout just under a month away, there has been much speculation and discussion surrounding it. However, the boldest of claims came recently when the fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz was accused to be scripted.

During a recent appearance on Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, comedian and actor Adam Devine spoke about the Paul vs. Diaz fight and had this to say:

"It sort of feels like hunger games or some sh*t like they used to make movies or like in a world where the two richest men in the world just duke it out. It just feels fake you know? And it feels, it's so weird."

Jake Paul claims KSI will be in a "really dark place" after suffering a loss to Tommy Fury in a potential fight

'The Problem Child' has had a long-running rivalry with fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI. The two share a common disregard for each other and have often spoken about entering the squared circle to determine the "King of YouTube boxing".

However, the fight is far from happening right now as reports suggest KSI will be taking on Tommy Fury instead. Speaking about the same, 'The Problem Child' had some strong words for 'JJ' during a recent episode of his show BS W/ Jake Paul. He said:

He is delusional, he has the craziest ego and he likes thinks he is way better than he is Tommy is gonna knock him the f*ck out...I think there's still a fight there always between us...

He continued:

It's gotta be squashed regardless but I think he's gonna get knocked out by Tommy and go into a hermit hole and like and have a midlife crisis where his ego is like split in half, everything he knows to be his happiness is gonna be crushed and destroyed because of his loss. I think he's gonna be in a really dark place."

