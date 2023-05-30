Nate Diaz is preparing to step into the ring for his boxing debut later this year, but Dustin Poirier has shared his reasons why he isn't too confident in the UFC vet getting his hands raised.

The MMA standout will be stepping into the squared circle to face controversial YouTube star, Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has been revolutionary for influencer boxing, and is by far the most accomplished in the sport out of his peers even after his recent defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.

While talking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier made an eye-opening prediction for how he expects the bout between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul to play out:

"Jake's younger, bigger, faster. It's not an easy fight just because Nate's a grizzled veteran with a lot of experience and Jake's a new guy who's on YouTube. He's got the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting. And he's younger and more explosive. I think Diaz's boxing is good for MMA [but] it's a completely different thing... Yeah [I'm leaning toward Jake winning]... Of course [it would be a big blow to MMA if Nate loses] but that's fighting."

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are set to take center stage at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas in a headlining bout on August 5. The co-main event for the event will see Amanda Serrano take on Heather Hardy, a competitor the Puerto Rican has bested earlier in her career.

Have Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier ever fought?

Two of the biggest stars to emerge from the sport of mixed martial arts were both in similar weight classes during their popularity peaks in the sport, but did they ever meet in the octagon?

Following Nate Diaz's loss to Conor McGregor in the highly-anticipated rematch in 2016, his next scheduled bout would be against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230. Unfortunately, the fight never came to fruition.

'The Diamond' was forced to pull out of their clash with a hip injury. Despite going back and forth on social media for almost half a decade since, the two never got to settle their differences in the cage.

