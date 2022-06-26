Nate Diaz vs. Kevin Holland fight almost certainly 'going to be discussed' by UFC matchmakers - Chael Sonnen

Nate Diaz pairing vs. Kevin Holland is a possible pairing, according to Chael Sonnen, who enforces that statement with public demand shown in an online poll.

In his YouTube video, the Oregon native summarised a poll. The question was who his viewers wanted to see Nate Diaz fight in his last bout in the UFC. To Sonnen’s surprise, Kevin Holland took second place with 26% of 32k votes, while Jorge Masvidal placed third with only 12%. In first place was Conor McGregor, who had over 62% of the votes.

Chael Sonnen replied to the results of his poll:

“When I talk about the mandate of the masses. When I talk about having your thumb on the pulse and what the audience wants. It’s true. When you guys wants something and you get behind it, and then you get in front of it, you go on social media, and you do your little tagging and all the stuff and the retweets and the likes and the loves and shares, it ends up happening”

Next, the former UFC title challenger went on to explain what could come from fans’ involvement and support for Holland:

“No I can’t guarantee you that fight, but I can very close to guarantee you that fight is going to be talked, that fight is going to be discussed. I feel strongly that we could go a step further, that phone calls will to be made. Are both sides are going to accept? Where’s that gonna go? That’s anybody's guess.”

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the possibility of Holland vs. Diaz in the video below:

The poll was created after Kevin Holland called out Nate Diaz. The ‘Trailblazer’ posted a tweet suggesting a fight against the Stockton native who is looking for an opponent to fulfill his contractual obligations towards the UFC.

Kevin Holland @Trailblaze2top

let’s do this for everyone!

I think this moves the needle!

let's do this for everyone!

I think this moves the needle!

I want all the both inside and outside the cage I'll take anyone. He'll take anyone.

Kevin Holland is willing to fight both Nick and Nate Diaz

The California native was interviewed by MMA Fighting, where he talked more about this potential matchup. He stated that he could go toe-for-toe with Diaz and that his jiu-jitsu is better than Diaz's. Interestingly enough, Holland announced that he’s ready to fight either of the Diaz brothers:

“The Diaz fight, I’d smoke Diaz. Big brother, little brother, it doesn’t matter. Either Diaz brother, I’d smoke. I think Nate’s a better fighter than Nick. Either way, I’d smoke them. They’re over the hill, let’s be real about it. They’re both fun fights. They’re both over the hill. I mean Nate did good against Leon, but Leon has a butter chin. It is what it is. For sure, I think me and Nate would have a fun time.”

Watch Kevin Holland talk about a potential fight with Nate Diaz in the video below:

Kevin Holland is on a two-fight winning streak after his submission win over Tim Means at UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Emmett.

Both Diaz brothers were unsuccessful in their last outings in the octagon. Nate lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, while Nick was TKO’d by Robbie Lawler almost a year ago at UFC 266.

