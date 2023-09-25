Nate Diaz wins big in New Orleans street fight case against Logan Paul lookalike after DA drops charges post reviewing footage

It appears as though Nate Diaz has secured a big win outside the cage as the case that was brought against him stemming from a street fight against Logan Paul lookalike Rodney Peterson has been dropped.

ESPN MMA reporter Marc Raimondi shared a statement from the former TUF winner's representative Zach Rosenfield, which stated that they were informed that the New Orleans Parish District Attorney won't be pursuing any legal action. He mentioned that evidence showed Peterson as the instigator of the street fight.

He wrote:

"Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate's actions were 100% in self defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after."

Rosenfield continued by stating that Rodney Peterson wanted to make a name for himself at the former UFC lightweight contender's expense. With that in mind, he mentioned that Nate Diaz acted in self-defense and had every right to do so, writing:

"Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so."

Statement regarding charges being dropped [Photo credit: @marcraimondi - X]

Nate Diaz won't be facing any additional charges as a result, which is positive as he appears to be eyeing a UFC return and eventual trilogy fight against Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz responds to Conor McGregor's 10-8 comments

Nate Diaz recently got into a back-and-forth with Conor McGregor after the Irishman tweeted that he believed the rematch, which he won, was easy to score due to his knockdowns.

The Stockton native obviously didn't take those comments too kindly as he put the former two-division UFC champion on blast. He mentioned that he shouldn't have granted him a rematch, especially considering that he submitted him in their first fight.

He wrote:

"When I killed you off I should’ve never gave you a rematch I never get a rematch especially when I don’t really lose like n our 2nd fight or my last fight I just let u pu**y run off into sunset like you won..Live with it ur both pu**ys"

Nate Diaz's tweet responding to Conor McGregor