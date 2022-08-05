Twitter is a wholesome place after Nate Diaz wishes "homie" Anthony Pettis luck ahead of his PFL rematch against Stevie Ray

MMA fans have been treated to the softer side of Nate Diaz after the Stockon-born fighter wished his friend and former opponent Anthony Pettis good luck ahead of his PFL rematch bout.

Diaz and Pettis fought each other in the UFC back in 2019. 'Showtime' entered the octagon in high spirits after his stunning KO over Stephen Thompson. The pair put on a highly entertaining fight which led to a unanimous decision victory for Diaz.

Pettis has been fighting for the Professional Fighters League (PFL) since 2020. The 35-year-old is 1-3 since making the switch and is set to rematch with Scottish fighter Stevie Ray, who submitted him back in June.

Nate Diaz took to Twitter to wish his friend luck in the rematch:

"Good luck to the homie @Showtimepettis. Kicka** tomorrow at @PFLMMA"

MMA fans have reacted to the wholesome moment between the two fighters, with one fan wanting to see both Diaz and Pettis win their next fights:

"I hope Pettis wins too, And I hope you smoke Khamzat, let's go Nate, you the man"

Another fan was excited about the prospect of Nate Diaz potentially joining the PFL when his UFC contract expires:

"F**k.. I said Nate wouldn't care go to PFL but my just mentioned em like it ain't no thing. My apologies bro."

Twitter user @Jurgegenpressed believes Anthony Pettis is one of the most underrated MMA fighters ever:

"People sleep on Showtime, underrated legend of the game"

Anthony Pettis admits he respects Nate Diaz for choosing final fight of UFC contract against Khamzat Chimaev

The saga between Nate Diaz vs. UFC looks set to end after the Stockton-born fighter's final fight on his contract has been agreed. Diaz will face the welterweight division's biggest prospect Khamzat Chimaev later this year.

The 37-year-old has been desperate to leave the organization in the last couple of years and has asked for his release on multiple occasions. Some fans are upset that the UFC has 'fed' Diaz to one of the scariest contenders in the division, but Diaz remains as confident as ever.

Anthony Pettis, a former opponent of Diaz's, has issued a message of support to the 37-year-old, revealing he respects the decision to accept the fight against Chimaev:

"Man, that is crazy. I respect Diaz though. Now that we've fought. Obviously we had our beef coming up but I respect him. He's a fighters' fighter. He's not afraid to take the risk. He always says it, he's like there's not real fighters left in MMA. When I fought, I fought everybody. I was coming off of a loss to [Tony] Ferguson and fight Wonderboy... Diaz is like 'Yo, give me the next best guy in line.' I respect that."

