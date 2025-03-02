NBA star chimes in on Gervonta Davis’ controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr.

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. battled it out at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for the WBA lightweight title on March 1. In a closely-contested battle, both fighters saw their hands raised as the bout was ruled a majority draw.

'Tank' was unable to secure a fifth consecutive knockout win, which would have seen his record extended to 31-0 with 29 KO wins. Instead, he found himself in unfamiliar territory.

The result has been draped in controversy due to Davis' decision to take a knee in Round 9 that should have seen referee Steve Willis rule it as a knockdown. Had the incident been handled correctly, 'The Reaper' would have been awarded a 10-8 round and hence the winner on the scorecards.

Following the results, fighters and fans both shared their thoughts online, with NBA star Damian Lilliard saying:

"I ain't gonna lie. I'ma big 'Tank' fan, but I thought Roach Jr. edged that one out bro."

Check out Damian Lillard discuss Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. below:

Both Davis and Roach Jr. have since expressed their interest in a rematch, and are both equally confident that they will come out on top should they face off once more.

Gervonta Davis knows he could have done more against Lamont Roach Jr.

Gervonta Davis retained his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr., albeit in a fashion that 'Tank' would have otherwise avoided. The Baltimore native was put to the test by the hungry title challenger, who came up a division to challenge Davis.

Roach Jr. holds the WBA title at super featherweight, and proved exactly why he has been crowned a world champion as he went toe-to-toe with one of the sport's most dangerous knockout artists.

'The Reaper' dominated his opponent in total punches through twelve rounds, and was visibly disappointed with the result of the fight, as was the WBA lightweight champion.

During an interaction with the media following the event, Davis reflected on his performance, saying:

"There were times that I sat in there with him and I'm like, 'Damn, this guy is super slow.' Well, not super slow. But he's slow and I could have taken advantage of the moments. I think I was boxing too much in the beginning and when I felt like I was slowing [down] it was already late down the line... I should have pressed the issue."

Check out Gervonta Davis discuss his performance below (3:08):

