"Need to be addressed" - Robert Whittaker pushes for stronger penalties to curb eye pokes in MMA

Robert Whittaker recently got real about the problem of eye pokes in MMA and called for harsher penalties to curb the use of the illegal move. Whittaker referenced the Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho fight at UFC Paris last weekend and discussed the Russian-born Frenchman's violations.In an episode of the MMArcade Podcast, the former UFC middleweight champion called for eye pokes to be &quot;addressed&quot; and said:&quot;Eye pokes need to be addressed. It need to be addressed. He [Imavov] got three warnings, didn't he? The thing was, I remember the referee coming in and giving him the hard warning, and Nassourdine goes straight out like this, his hands are open. Fingers still pointing up... Eye pokes are so hard. When you get eyes poked, your vision blurs or doubles. It just puts you off so much.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think the consequences should be a little bit more dialled up. An eye poke can change a fight... It needs to be addressed.&quot;Robert Whittaker discusses potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nassourdine Imavov clashIn the same episode, Robert Whittaker shared his thoughts on Nassourdine Imavov's chances against Khamzat Chimaev in a potential title fight. The Australian opined that Chimaev could be beaten by someone with elite jiu-jitsu skills, but admitted that he didn't see anyone succeeding at doing so.Speaking on the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker pointed out that Imavov possessed &quot;high-level&quot; jiu-jitsu skills and said:&quot;I don't know how anyone beats Khamzat at the moment. His wrestling is so high-level. I feel like the way to beat him is with high-level jiu-jitsu. If Imavov has high-level back jiu-jitsu, which I know he does have high-level jiu-jitsu, but if it's that high-level, like Gilbert Burns' high-level, then maybe we'll see something. But also, fights are funny. Anything can happen. Maybe Chimaev dives into a knee or foot.&quot;