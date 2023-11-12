"Needed to be a doctor stoppage" - UFC worlds reacts to Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev 3-round war that leaves fighter with a deep eye cut 

Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borshchev stole the show at UFC 295 and provided a thrilling back-and-forth affair for the fans present in the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York.

The two athletes locked horns in a lightweight encounter in the prelims of the fight card on November 11. The contest, which lasted the entire 15-minute duration, had several exciting moments. One of them came in round two when Sadykhov landed a brutal head kick which knocked Borshchev down. 'Black Wolf' followed him to the ground and proceeded to land several heavy blows. It appeared that the fight might be stopped at that point but 'Slava' preserved and managed to survive the round.

Expand Tweet

Viacheslav Borshchev also suffered a brutal cut above his eye during the highly competitive fight.

Expand Tweet

In the end, the fight was declared a majority draw as the three judges scored the contest 29-28, 28-28 and 28-28.

MMA fans witnessed an interesting visual as the two athletes started dancing inside the octagon after their bout was declared a draw at UFC 295.

Expand Tweet

MMA fighters and fans around the world were delighted to witness the three-round slugfest between the two lightweights and took to social media to share their thoughts on the fight.

Current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev took to Twitter to shower praise on the two fighters.

"Sadykhov Borshchev WARRIORS."

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa also chimed in and showed his appreciation for the highly entertaining 15-minute encounter.

"[Nazim Sadykhov] vs. [Viacheslav Borshchev] was one heck of a fight."

One individual shared that the fight should have ended in a doctor stoppage due to the brutal cut suffered by 'Slava'.

"This s**t needed to be a doctor stoppage."

You can see a compilation of some of the social media reactions below:

MMA fans react to Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Broshchev at UFC 295