"Needed the Schmoke" - Fans in splits as MMA reporter 'The Schmo' takes up Jamahal Hill's body shot challenge

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill took on an unlikely opponent in noted mixed martial arts reporter Dave Schmulenson, better known as 'The Schmo.'

Hill rained body shots on Schmulenson's 'Schmobelly' as part of a challenge and the video was uploaded to Schmulenson's Instagram account. 'The Schmo' took the punches well, while Hill continued to hit him for almost a minute and a half.

Check out Jamahal Hill's body strikes to The Schmo on Instagram below:

Fans reacted to the video with some hilarious comments and remarked at the oddity of the challenge, with comments like:

"Dudes are definitely gonna remix this audio nefariously. I had to turn this ish down."

"Godo Ab workout."

"needed the Schmoke"

"That's light work for Schmo"

"Just guys being guys... Love it."

Check out some of the top comments below:

Fans react to Jamahal Hill and The Schmo's punching challenge on Instagram. [via Instagram]

Jamahal Hill claims he took no damage and is ready for UFC 303 fight

Jamahal Hill is scheduled to take on No.8-ranked light heavyweight Khalil Rountree at UFC 303 on June 29. The date will be just under three months after Hill was knocked out by reigning 205-pound champion, Alex Pereira at UFC 300.

At UFC 300, Pereira knocked Hill out in the very first round to defend his belt and claim victory in the main event. However, Hill claimed that he took no damage and was in good health to move forward and take on another fight soon after.

On his YouTube channel, 'Sweet Dreams' said:

"I took no damage. Most of the fall was me falling down. I remember everything. I remember looking up, seeing his legs. I remember him coming in, trying to block, trying to reach for the underhook. He was able to land some shots and kind of throw my equilibrium off on the other side, but I was coherent the whole time and throughout and through, for the most part. So, I take this on. We moving forward. I'mma go, I'mma put it on this next guy Khalil Rountree."

Check out Hill's comments below (3:23):

