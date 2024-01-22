Neil Magny claims Ian Garry situation took a “huge toll on him,” but goes on to forgive the Irish UFC star due to latter’s potential family concerns

After resolving his legal family issues, Neil Magny has put his dispute with Ian Machado Garry in the past.

Appearing on The MMA Hour following his come-from-behind win at UFC 297, Magny told host Ariel Helwani that he has moved on from his beef with the Irish welterweight.

Magny said:

"[Being in a custody battle] is something I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy... To have an opponent take that lightly and make it a gimmick where some of the things said were being quoted in emails for my partner's attorney to use in court was a very uneasy feeling for me."

'The Haitian Sensation' continued to say that his struggles felt 'bigger than fighting and legacy,' and the feeling of knowing another person held the power to determine his relationship with his children was deeply unsettling.

However, Magny claimed that despite the mental struggles Garry's comments during fight week caused him, he has 'no room' in his heart for holding a grudge against a fellow father and family man. He continued to say:

"With everything that's happening with him right now I hope he gets to the point where he can figure it out because, at the end of the day, he and his wife have a child that they have to raise as well and I hope they can figure it out. Going through what I did and seeing how that affected me personally, I don't have room in my heart to hold grudges against anyone at that point."

Though Magny did not say whether or not his custody battle is over, he claimed that the issue got 'resolved' and his relationship with his children is still intact.

Neil Magny pulled off one of the most incredible comeback wins in MMA history at UFC 297

Neil Magny may have only won a minute of his fight with Mike Malott at UFC 297 but it was all he needed to get his hand raised in Toronto.

Heading into the fight as a +300 underdog, Magny got dominated by Malott for most of the bout due to the latter's high fight IQ and physical grappling game. However, with just one minute left in the fight, Magny managed to get his own takedown against a tired Malott and advance to a dominant position to get a ground-and-pound finish.

The win left the Canadian crowd and UFC commentators stunned with one of the quickest turnarounds in momentums seen in a fight.

With the win, Magny advanced to third on the UFC's all-time wins list, tied with Matt Brown and Charles Oliveira with 22.