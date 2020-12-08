Neil Magny shares a fan post suggesting he is ready to face Khamzat Chimaev

When Khamzat Chimaev's terror in UFC was its peak after he won three successive bouts in just over a month, the only fighter on the roster who challenged the Swedish star was Neil Magny.

After Chimaev's upcoming bout against Leon Edwards was cancelled due to the latter contracting COVID-19, it seems Magny is still willing to step up to the plate.

Neil Magny is ready to face Khamzat Chimaev

Neil Magny recently took to his Twitter account and reacted to a fan post insinuating that he doesn't mind taking up a short-notice fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

This is not the first time the 33-year-old has expressed his desire for wanting to fight Chimaev. After the Swedish fighter's bout against Leon Edwards was scrapped, Magny once again clamored for a bout against the new UFC sensation.

It's time for me to take what's mine! https://t.co/esfhSeg1CY — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) October 28, 2020

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Magny asserted that Chimaev is ducking him by choosing to fight an easy opponent in Leon Edwards.

"I think that's pretty obvious at this point that his (Chimaev) team and himself believe that the easier matchup for him was Leon Edwards. In my opinion, it's a no-brainer, but I think the proof is in the pudding," said Magny.

"I think it's pretty obvious at this point that his team and himself believe the easier matchup for him was Leon Edwards."@NeilMagny told @arielhelwani why he believes Khamzat Chimaev opted to fight Edwards and not Magny, who had been campaigning. pic.twitter.com/LsWgD6SX7i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2020

Neil Magny last fought UFC legend Robbie Lawler in August earlier this year, a fight in which he comfortably cruised past the former UFC Welterweight Champion via a unanimous decision. He is currently ranked No. 9 on the UFC Welterweight division rankings.

Khamzat Chimaev is the new UFC sensation

Khamzat Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July 2020 where he faced John Phillips. Chimaev put on a stellar performance and submitted Phillips in the second round.

"Borz" then fought Rhys McKee, who was considered as one of the new surging prospects in MMA from the United Kingdom. Khamzat Chimaev dominated him for the majority of the first round before earning a victory via TKO.

Gerald Meerschaert was Chimaev's third challenge in UFC and the 26-year-old Swede sent shockwaves around the MMA world after knocking him out in just 17 seconds. Since then, Chimaev has called out some of the biggest names in UFC.

Upon realizing Chimaev's skillset is not a match for the unranked fighters, UFC decided to pit the No.3 ranked welterweight against him - Leon Edwards. However, Edwards was tested positive for COVID-19 and the bout was scrapped.