‘He just won’t let you lose’ - Nelk Boy Kyle Forgeard shares epic gambling story involving UFC president Dana White

Dana White's gambling is well documented and Nelk Boy member Kyle Forgeard recently reflected on an epic gambling story.

In a video uploaded to the Full Send Podcasts clips page, Forgeard described what it's like to gamble with the UFC president. He mentioned that White wouldn't allow him to lose and wants to see him leave his games with a surplus.

"When you with Dana, he just won't let you lose," said Foregard. "I got $50, 000. I was playing you know, up and down...and then eventually I lost it. Dana buys in, plays-plays-plays, goes up, hands me $30,000 in chips. Just slides it over then says, 'Alright, make a comeback.'"

The Nelk Boy member then brought up that it wasn't a one-time occurrence as the UFC president did the exact same gesture the next night. He mentioned that he had similar results in terms of his play and ended up winning a large sum, saying:

"Next night, same thing. Went down, he slides me chips and then I made a comeback and then I ended up winning $40, 000."

The Nelk Boys have a great relationship with White as they have collaborated on numerous occasions including most recently with UFC 289.

Nelk Boy Kyle Forgeard and Dana White giveaway free merchandise to fans in Vancouver

Ahead of UFC 289 this past Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Dana White teamed up with the Nelk Boys for special giveaways for fans in the Canadian city.

The event was significant for the promotion as it marked their first event in the country for the first time in four years. As part of the festivities, the UFC and Full Send collaborated with a pop up shop, which saw the White make a special appearance.

In a video uploaded to local Vancouver news station 604 Now's Instagram account, White and Kyle Forgeard can be seen throwing free merchandise and even money at a group of excited fans from a rooftop of the pop up shop location.

