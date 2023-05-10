"Netflix trying to compensate for its wokeness" - Documentary on Conor McGregor fails to convince fans about the UFC star's relevance

Netflix and Conor McGregor have collaborated to give the UFC superstar's fans a glimpse into the world of 'The Notorious' as he took on the obstacles that came his way over recent years.

The upcoming four-part documentary, 'McGregor Forever', will be released on Netflix on May 17 and will feature a deeper look at McGregor's recent run in the UFC, injuries and recovery.

Fans were recently treated to a trailer for the documentary.

Netflix @netflix Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor's story's far from over.



McGregor Forever premieres May 17 Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor's story's far from over. McGregor Forever premieres May 17 https://t.co/fdL9SDXqaz

One fan wasn't impressed with the trailer and thought Netflix was compensating for their "wokeness":

"Netflix trying to compensate for its wokeness. I'm not coming back."

Another fan joked about Khabib Nurmagomedov skipping the series with a meme and wrote:

"At least one person won't watch it."

One user claimed:

"Dude couldn’t win a fight with a piss test."

"Luke." @_LPCowling @netflix Dude couldn't win a fight with a piss test.

Another user opined:

"It's pretty over... lol."

One fan called Conor McGregor out on behalf of Jake Paul and wrote:

"He's scared to box Jake Paul though."

Another fan wrote:

"I mean, sure, I’ll watch it, but I’m not happy about it."

rachel @barrenmoon @netflix I mean, sure I'll watch it but I'm not happy about it

f180362 Asad Ullah @f180362 @netflix If this series did not have his fight against khabib. I will cancel your subscription. @netflix If this series did not have his fight against khabib. I will cancel your subscription.

jason z @jasonz1130 @netflix How are they going to work the transgender agenda into this one? Dee is really a dude and Connor's gay? Netflix sucks. @netflix How are they going to work the transgender agenda into this one? Dee is really a dude and Connor's gay? Netflix sucks.

Conor McGregor documentary release date comes just days before his return to The Ultimate Fighter

Conor McGregor is set to release a Netflix documentary on May 17 and the show is expected to show viewers the Irishman's journey as an MMA fighter over the past few years.

The series will be available to stream just weeks ahead of McGregor's highly anticipated appearance as a coach on the next installment of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. 'The Notorious' is also set to make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Chandler later this year.

The season premier is slated for May 30th.

Conor McGregor had been sidelined for over two years following a brutal leg fracture he suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The trailer of 'McGregor Forever' includes a scene showing the aftermath of the leg-snapping incident and McGregor's subsequent state of mind.

McGregor has also previously confirmed that he is the executive producer for the docuseries.

