Nevada State Athletic Commission suspends nine PFL fighters

PFL is facing a setback as nine of its fighters have been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). Among them are prominent fighters such as Thiago Santos, a former UFC title challenger, and Bruno Cappelozza, a former heavyweight champion.

The NSAC has scheduled a meeting to discuss the matter, and it is expected that the temporary suspensions of these fighters will be extended. This unfortunate development will likely render them ineligible to compete for the duration of the promotion's regular season, which is set to resume in June.

According to ESPN MMA, the reasons behind the suspensions of the PFL fighters have not been disclosed yet and are expected to be revealed during the upcoming meeting of the NSAC. As of now, the suspensions are indefinite, and the fighters' eligibility for future competitions will depend on the outcome of disciplinary hearings or agreements with the commission.

The suspensions dealt a heavy blow to the PFL's light heavyweight season, as almost half of the fighters have been impacted. Among those suspended are top contenders such as Thiago Santos, Krzysztof Jotko, and Mohammad Fakhreddine.

The heavyweights are not immune to the suspensions either, as three of the season's competitors - Bruno Cappelozza, Rizvan Kuniev, and Cezar Ferreira - were also affected. These suspensions leave a significant void in the upcoming matches and may potentially affect the outcomes of the league's regular season.

Former Glory Kickboxing champion Cedric Doumbe joins PFL

PFL has recently made an announcement that is sure to excite fans of combat sports. The organization has welcomed Cedric Doumbe, a renowned former welterweight champion of Glory Kickboxing, to its global roster. Doumbe, who hails from Cameroon and is currently based in France, will be showcasing his exceptional fighting abilities in the upcoming PFL event on June 23. This is undoubtedly a thrilling addition to the organization's already impressive lineup of world-class fighters.

Cedric Doumbe has gained recognition as the former Glory Kickboxing welterweight champion. He was all set to compete against Darian Weeks at UFC's Paris debut in September 2022, but the fight was canceled due to a perceived mismatch in the fighters' experience levels. Despite this setback, Doumbe has continued to demonstrate his prowess in various combat sports.

After transitioning to MMA in October 2021, 'Le Meilleur' remains undefeated in his professional career with an impressive 4-0 record. With a staggering 75 wins in kickboxing, including 45 victories by way of knockout, Doumbe has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the combat sports world.

