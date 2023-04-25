Doping scandal rocks Dana White’s Power Slap league, six athletes suspended by NSAC

Dana White's Power Slap League's reputation has been severely tarnished since its inception last year. In a major blow to the organization, a number of its athletes have recently been found guilty of using banned substances such as steroids and narcotics, resulting in their temporary suspension by the Nevada Athletic Commission pending a full disciplinary hearing.

Nevada Deputy Attorney General Joel Bekker presented a detailed list of complaints against the athletes, which was unanimously approved by the commission. As a result, all suspensions have been extended until the matter is fully resolved at a later date.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin Numerous Power Slap fighters were suspended today by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a wide variety of banned substances.



Based on recent reports from MMAFighting, NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell stated:

"Is there like a big bowl of performance-enhancing drugs down there somewhere that I don’t know about? I haven’t seen this in quite a while. I didn’t know you needed to use steroids to slap but I guess we’re going to find out”

Among the suspended athletes were T.J. Thomas, who tested positive for clomiphene, and Jay Rivera, who was found to have used GW-1516 and metabolic modulators. The other fighters who have been banned are Chris Thomas, Andrew Provost, Isaiah Quinones, and Frank Holland. The revelation of these positive drug tests has brought into question the legitimacy of the Power Slap league and the integrity of its athletes.

The development is particularly significant as the NSAC has only recently given the green light for the regulation of slap fighting, with Power Slap chosen as the primary promotion. Events are typically held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, but the recent revelations have cast a shadow over the legitimacy of the sport and its future prospects.

Dana White discusses the influence of the media's partial dissatisfaction on the Power Slap League

UFC president Dana White has expressed his displeasure at the negative attention that the Power Slap League has received. Despite the criticism leveled against the controversial sport by fans, journalists, and medical professionals alike, White sarcastically thanked the media for the "Streisand effect" that has only served to bolster its popularity.

In a scathing critique aimed at the media's "selective outrage," White drew comparisons to the recent special by standup comedian Chris Rock, in which he also commented on the media's tendency to turn a blind eye towards certain controversial figures and events. Specifically, White took issue with the media's failure to address the unregulated slapping contest between Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger, while the Power Slap League has been subjected to intense scrutiny.

During a recent media interaction, the UFC chief stated:

"The media has been incredible through this thing... Selective outrage, that's what's happened here at Power Slap... Logan Paul and Arnold Schwarzenegger had a slap event unregulated, no medicals, no nothing... Nobody said boo... We do the right thing, and everybody is outraged... You guys have helped me build this thing into a monster."

