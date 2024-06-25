"Never cease to surprise me" - Fans loving Superlek's hook kick from out of nowhere in Tokyo super fight against Takeru

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has a deep bag of tricks that he can unleash at any given moment and he was more than happy to oblige so in his last outing inside the Circle.

'The Kicking Machine' had the task of defending his spot mountain against debuting Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan this past January.

Superlek took control of the fight from the opening bell and pulled off a hook kick that caught 'The Natural Born Crusher' by surprise which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

Fans shared their amazement at Superlek performing the technique in the comments section which can be seen below:

"Nice kick 👏"

"Just classy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 10"

If superlek do mma dang we r in for a treat"

"Superlek throwing ura mawachi, never ceases to surprise me"

One fan even compared Superlek to action movie megastar Jean-Claude Van Damme performing it in his flicks:

"That was almost @jcvd level hook kick🔥"

Superlek against underestimating upcoming opponent

Superlek will take to the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 68 this Friday, June 28 in a flyweight Muay Thai contest against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Though he is the more experienced fighter, Superlek is not taking his chances against the 27-year-old as he told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I don't think it's as easy as everyone is saying. First of all, it's important to keep in mind that when that when a Thai athlete fights a Thai athlete, they would know their style. I would know his style, he would know my style. So it's different when we fight a foreign athlete."

ONE Friday Fights 68 is available on ONE Championship's digital platforms. Fans can also check their local listings for the card's availability in their area.