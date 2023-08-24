"Never come home if you lose" - When Khabib Nurmagomedov recalled his mother's advice over 'no rules' street fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov's bond with his father was one that reflected in his conduct towards him and his success inside the octagon. However, after his father's passing away, it was a promise to his mother that ultimately led to Nurmagomedov's retirement.

In an interview with legendary boxer Mike Tyson on Hotboxin', 'The Eagle' revealed a story about his mom toughening him up in his childhood. He narrated her stern attitude towards losing a fight on the street and attributed it to her awareness of the dangers the street posed.

He said:

“I’m gonna do everything what my mother say, you know, like anything for my mother. I remember when I was kid, like seven… When I fight in street and come back, she asked me like, she never asked why you fight. My mother always asked me you lose or win. She don’t like hurt people but she knows like, street is street. You have to show your heart when you go to the street. Because they don’t have rules, they don’t have referee, they don’t have security. You have to protect yourself all the time. She all the time said, 'Never come home if you lose,' you know?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's record on the street is not known but his unbeaten professional record gives a fair impression of how much of an impact his mom's words had on him.

Check out Nurmagomedov's full comment below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about parenting and controlling what influences kids

Khabib Nurmagomedov's parents had a massive influence on him and he has continually attributed his success to them.

Perhaps in a bid to replicate the same, Nurmagomedov is a thoughtful father, as he revealed in his in-depth answer to Patrick Bet-David in a recent public interview.

Nurmagomedov advocated for further control over the influence teachers have on kids at school:

"You have to control who teaches your kids. And a lot of people miss this. Lot of crazy people, they working in school too and they give education to your kids. You have to control this. And about son and daughter, of course we are not same. This is what I think. Because woman is different and man is different. And I think what I teach my son I cannot teach my daughter. Maybe I am a little bit strong with son and I am very open with my daughter.”

Check out his full interview below [22:30]: