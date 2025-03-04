"Never not friends" - Alex Pereira and Kamaru Usman share wholesome moment after Israel Adesanya settles feud

Alex Pereira and Kamaru Usman had a respectful interaction with one another during UFC 313 fight week about becoming friends now that the former is buddies with Israel Adesanya. Usman has long been a friend of 'The Last Style Bender, ' but the friendship between Adesanya and Pereira is far more recent.

Ad

The two previously fought multiple times in kickboxing and MMA, but Adesanya and 'Poatan' are now on good terms. The two combatants were recently seen seated cageside together at UFC 312, with the internet seeming quite excited by this development.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, through translations from Plinio Cruz, playfully told Usman that since Pereira and Adesanya have become friendly, Usman now has to befriend the 205-pound titleholder.

Responding to this comment from Pereira, Usman said:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Of course. Never not friends. When you're warriors, hey, never not friends. We share the same spirit."

Check out the interaction between Alex Pereira and Kamaru Usman below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alex Pereira shows weight just days out from UFC 313

Alex Pereira will next step into the cage to defend his 205-pound strap on March 8. Last Sunday night, Pereira arrived in Las Vegas and revealed his weight in a video uploaded to social media.

The 37-year-old came in at 227.5 pounds, as revealed from the footage. Pereira needs to hit that 205-pound mark right on the dot to make his fight against surging contender Magomed Ankalaev an official championship showdown.

Ad

In the past, 'Poatan' has imparted that he gains all of this weight back to his frame after officially hitting the scales to when he steps into the octagon. Pereira's Sunday weight is only 10 pounds lighter from the mark that reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones clocked in before his championship defense against Stipe Miocic last November.

Pereira has over 20 pounds of weight to cut, relative to his weight on Sunday night, which is especially wild considering his competitive past in MMA. The former UFC middleweight champion carved out his early legacy in the sport as an 185-pound fighter, with many wondering how an athlete with such a large frame could have even hit the mark for that weight category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.