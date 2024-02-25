“Never getting in a MMA cage again” - Francis Ngannou’s amused reaction to PFL champion’s KO victory lights up MMA Twitter

Fans recently shared their thoughts on Francis Ngannou's humorous reaction to the PFL champion's knockout victory.

Today's PFL vs. Bellator event took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with a champion vs. champion bout highlighting the card. In the main event, Renan Ferreira, the 2023 PFL heavyweight tournament winner, faced reigning Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader.

Ferreira (13-3) knocked out Bader (31-8) with a right hand in 21 seconds before finishing the fight with hammer fists on the ground. It is his fourth consecutive knockout victory, with three coming in the first round.

Ngannou was present at the cage side for the main event, and his amused reaction to Ferreira's victory over Bader drew the attention of the entire MMA community.

Expand Tweet

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He’s laughing because he’s never getting in a MMA cage again.''

Another fan wrote:

''Renan Ferreira would be a good signing for the UFC, he slept Maurice Greene before this fight as well. Francis still beats him imo''

One fan praised Ferreira, writing:

''Renan Ferreira KOs Francis mark my word , this dude is a mfin problem''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to MMA Fighting's post on X

Earlier on Thursday, PFL declared on social media that 'The Predator' would be making a comeback to mixed martial arts to take on the winner of the aforementioned bout. Meanwhile, Ngannou is scheduled to face Anthony Joshua in his next professional boxing bout in Saudi Arabia on March 8.

Expand Tweet

Francis Ngannou mocks Jon Jones on air

Jon Jones made a surprising appearance at the historic PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event at Kingdom Arena showcases bouts between reigning PFL champions and recently acquired Bellator titleholders, along with numerous matchups between former champions from both organizations.

The UFC heavyweight champion made an entrance in an Arabian thawb. He was greeted by PFL chairman Donn Davis and boxing icon Mike Tyson upon his arrival.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Jones was called onto the broadcast and stated that he wanted to defeat Stipe Miocic in their postponed fight, as well as Tom Aspinal and Francis Ngannou. He said:

''My prediction is I'd beat Stipe Miocic, my prediction is that I'd beat Tom Aspinall, and Francis Ngannou''

Next, the camera showed Ngannou making fun of Jones' obesity, saying:

"In your dreams, you are f***ing fat."

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet