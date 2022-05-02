"Never leave a man hanging" - Tristan Connelly on his hilarious viral clip of high-fiving MMA official before Darren Elkins fight

A clip of Tristan Connelly high-fiving an MMA official before his fight with Darren Elkins went viral on social media in the immediate aftermath of UFC Vegas 53.

Connelly took on MMA veteran Darren Elkins at the recently concluded Fight Night event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Before entering the octagon, the Canadian fighter was checked by Keith Peterson, an MMA official and referee, who pointed him to the entrance of the octagon with a hand gesture. Connelly spontaneously high-fived Peterson and the moment spread like wildfire online.

‘Boondock’ posted the clip on his Instagram account with the following caption:

“Never leave a man hanging…”

The clip garnered some interesting responses, with fans pointing out Tristan Connelly’s politeness. He lost to Darren Elkins via unanimous decision on the night, in what was his second consecutive loss. He was previously defeated by Pat Sabatini at UFC 261.

Prior to the back-to-back losses, Connelly notably beat welterweight madman Michel Pereira at UFC Fight Night 158. Now 1-2 in the promotion, the Canadian will be itching to avoid a three-fight skid as he looks to return to winning ways in his next outing.

Darren Elkins joined an elite UFC club following win over Tristan Connelly

This was the 27th win of Elkins’ professional MMA career. Over the course of the fight, 'The Damage' connected with 75 out of 151 significant strikes and also successfully landed five out of ten takedowns to earn a unanimous decision win.

With the win over Tristan Connelly, Elkins joined the likes of Georges St-Pierre and Rafael dos Anjos among other UFC greats. He became the sixth fighter in UFC history to land one thousand significant strikes and fifty takedowns, as well as attempt a submission hold on ten different occasions.

By doing so, he joined a list that included the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Frankie Edgar, Nik Lentz, St-Pierre, and dos Anjos.

UFC News @UFCNews Darren Elkins ( @DarrenElkinsMMA ) is now the sixth fighter in UFC history to land 1,000 significant strikes, 50 takedowns, and commit to 10 submission attempts in the UFC. He joins Georges St-Pierre, Frankie Edgar, Demetrious Johnson, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Nik Lentz. #UFCVegas53 Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) is now the sixth fighter in UFC history to land 1,000 significant strikes, 50 takedowns, and commit to 10 submission attempts in the UFC. He joins Georges St-Pierre, Frankie Edgar, Demetrious Johnson, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Nik Lentz. #UFCVegas53

He also moved one step closer to matching Max Holloway’s record of most victories in the UFC featherweight division. ‘Blessed’ has 18 wins at 145 pounds, and Elkins is closing in behind the Hawaiian with 16.

Edited by C. Naik