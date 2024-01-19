“Never let your losses get to your heart” - Liam Harrison shares his mindset in dealing with setbacks

Liam Harrison shared wisdom about overcoming defeats inside and outside of fighting.

Harrison has found tremendous success throughout his combat sports career. Similar to most fighters, ‘Hitman’ has also endured many lows due to disappointing losses and injury setbacks, which can be difficult to overcome.

During a recent appearance on the ADHD Untangled podcast, Harrison was asked about the struggle of overcoming a loss in fighting. The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter responded with the following:

“It’s very very tough [to lose a fight]. Never let your wins go to your head and never let your losses go to your heart. When you get knocked down, get back up no matter what. This isn’t just fighting, this is any walk of life. If you persevere when the times are at its hardest that’s usually when a little bit of magic happens.”

Watch Harrison’s inspiring quote about dealing with setbacks below:

John Lineker accuses Liam Harrison of allegedly making up an excuse to pull out of their fight

In August 2022, Liam Harrison suffered a first-round TKO loss against Nong-O Hama due to devastating leg kicks. The damage caused by Nong-O led to Harrison enduring a lengthy layoff after undergoing knee surgery.

Harrison was scheduled to return on Jan. 12 for a Muay Thai super-fight against former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker. Unfortunately, ‘Hitman’ was forced to pull out due to an injury.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Lineker accused Harrison of lying about the injury to pull out of their fight:

“I believe he doesn't want to face me in a boxing fight because he knows it will be a problem for him. So he used this excuse of wanting to do a retirement fight in Muay Thai so as not to face me under boxing rules. As I'm a guy who likes challenges, I agreed to fight in his style, which is Muay Thai. But in boxing, he invented this excuse about the retirement fight.”

It’s unclear if Liam Harrison vs. John Lineker will be rescheduled in 2024. The matchup would undoubtedly be action-packed, but both fighters could decide to focus on their respective decisions where they remain in the world title picture.