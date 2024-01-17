“I’d have knocked them clean out” – Liam Harrison says four-ounce gloves would have done him wonders back in the day

Liam Harrison has produced the kind of career in Muay Thai that speaks for itself at this stage.

At 38 years old, the Brit is starting to really look back and reflect on his years competing at the highest level with one eye looking forward to his exit from competition.

The ‘Hitman’ was reluctant to say that Muay Thai is better right now than it has ever been during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

That being said, he was quick to acknowledge one significant difference that he believes would’ve made him an even more ferocious opponent to face off with.

The changes in ruleset make fights even more fast paced and dangerous which the Brit believes would’ve suited him down to a tee:

“I don't know if I called it a golden era because I think this is just a new era. It's a new sport this MMA gloves, three rounds format. If I’d have fought most of the Thais I did in my career, I've got 25 losses on my record out of 120 fights, if I’d have fought most of them, against elite level Thais who beat me on points, if I’d have fought them under three rounds in four-ounce gloves, I'm telling you now, 90 percent of them I’d have knocked them clean out.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison doesn’t want to leave his career with too many regrets

When is able to reflect on his career and everything that he has accomplished, there will surely be few regrets for Liam Harrison.

Not getting to compete more in this current era of Muay Thai is a shame but ultimately, those rulesets, statement knockouts, and narrow losses defined his run as the ‘Hitman’ of the sport.

You can see this in the way that the Brit talks about retirement also where he doesn’t want to overstay his welcome by trying to keep pace with the new wave of contenders.

The Brit knows his time to lay down the gloves is approaching and that takes a lot of foresight and pride to be able to admit.