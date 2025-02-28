"Never reveal your spirit" - Fans enamored by featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai's stone-cold demeanor during fights

Every fighter has their in-ring quirk in the sense that some taunt a lot, while others treat every bout like a life-or-death scenario. But for ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, his fighting demeanor is a callback to Muay Thai fighters of old — barely showing any emotion.

The world's largest martial arts promotion explained the method behind the madness in an Instagram video, which can be viewed below:

Fans had their own interpretations about Tawanchai's near-blank expression whenever he competes, which they shared in the comments section:

"I always took it as looking very calm and strive regularly to also keep a calm appearance when I fight. Every now and again I smile tho."

"Never reveal your spirit to the enemy."

"Thai fighters built differently ⚒️"

"If Tawanchai does this to you, you're f***. Scratches nose, pulls up his shorts, then pow... left round kick that breaks arm or jaw 🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

There is truth in the final comment, as Tawanchai has somewhat of a tell indicating his feelings at that exact moment. However, it matters little as his torrential downpour of strikes will leave his opponents drowning in search of a suitable response.

Tawanchai gearing up for interim kickboxing championship bout in March

Tawanchai's nonchalance inside the circle has given him a nine-fight winning streak, which he hopes to extend to 10 by capturing the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

It will be an intriguing matchup for the 25-year-old as he will share the circle with Japanese star Masaaki Noiri, whose emphasis on leg kicks in the early stages could pose trouble for the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout.

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available via watch.onefc.com.

