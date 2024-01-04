"Never seen this before" - Ali Abdelaziz claims it's "much harder" to get a fight for undefeated UFC star than it was for Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime friend and manager Ali Abdelaziz has expressed his frustration at not being able to matchup his cousin.

UFC bantamweight fighter Umar Nurmagomedov is currently ranked No.14 in the division and hasn't fought since January last year. Abdelaziz compared his situation to Nurmagomedov and remarked that it even exceeded what he had to face with 'The Eagle' with a lack of willing opponents.

The Dominance MMA CEO wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"@UNmgdv so much harder to get a fight then even Khabib I’ve been in this game over two years. I never seen this before."

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Umar Nurmagomedov is undefeated in his 16-fight professional career with four of those appearances inside the UFC's octagon. Three of his victories in the UFC have come via a finish and he also has two Performance of the Night bonuses.

Chael Sonnen says the UFC will lose Islam Makhachev prematurely like Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's lightweight championship is currently held by the successor that he anointed before his retirement, Islam Makhachev.

However, the UFC is at risk of losing the lightweight champion early and abruptly just like Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to Chael Sonnen. Sonnen argued that if the promotion continues to rematch him against his opponents then they may not be able to retain him.

“Islam has already done a rematch. And now he is openly saying, I don’t want to do rematches. And they’re going to find a way, they’re going to roll Charles out, they will wrap him in bubble tape so he can’t put a paper cut above his eye…. They’re going to do that match. And they’re going to find out a lot sooner than they would have to find out that Islam is done… I know if he keeps the schedule, he contractually has the right to have, which is three fights. If he keeps that in 2024, you’re not going to see him in 2025.”

Check out his full comments below: