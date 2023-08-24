New Andrew Tate case files allegedly show proof of horrific coercion tactics by his team - "I'm going to slave these b**ches" 

Disturbing revelations have come to light in the highly publicized Andrew Tate case as Romanian prosecutors unveiled a heap of graphic evidence suggesting the alleged use of appalling coercion tactics by his team.

The case, initiated with the arrest of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan centers around charges of human trafficking, forming an organized criminal group, and even ra*e.

Previously shamed for his online misogynistic persona, Tate faces a compilation of transcribed audio messages that further compounds his alleged deplorable actions. According to a report by BBC, among these recordings is one where his brother disturbingly declares:

"Mainly I'm going to slave these bit**es. I'm going to make them work even more hours and hours and hours. I work these bi**es like slaves. SLAVE work. Minimum 10 or 12 hours a day."

The case file comprises hundreds of pages of testimony and transcripts and narrates a harrowing account of sexual violence that reportedly left a woman with eye and breast injuries. These revelations shed light on the sinister reality behind the scenes of the Tate brothers' activities.

Within the extensive summary, a text message has emerged where Andrew Tate seemingly asserts authority over the adult content business. The charges paint a grim picture of alleged manipulation, exploitation, and control over the women involved.

Prosecutors of the high-profile case argue that the Tate brothers misled their victims about their romantic intentions, subsequently subjecting them to physical violence and mental coercion, forcing them into producing explicit content. Amid the alleged threats and abuse, a disturbing pattern of control unfolds, with victims detailing how they were subjected to stringent schedules and financial penalties for minor infractions.

There were also revelations in the report that suggest that women needed to take permission to leave the house and were accompanied by a trusted associate of the Tates. Additionally, two women categorized as victims by prosecutors assert the Tate brothers never shared their earnings.

Earlier this month, the Romanian court lifted the house arrest order on Andrew Tate and his brother while the investigation on human trafficking charges is still going on.

Andrew Tate makes shocking claims about being attacked for ‘reversion’ to Islam

Andrew Tate publicly announced his conversion to Islam in October 2022. The retired kickboxer has contended for a long time that Islam stands as the sole functional global religion, citing his disillusionment with Christianity's perceived decline.

However, his controversial history, marked by misogynistic views, led some within the Muslim community to view his conversion skeptically. Questions emerged about whether Tate was exploiting his newfound popularity among young Western Muslims to reshape his image.

Known for attributing his struggles to 'The Matrix' - influential entities in various sectors - Tate recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to disclose a surge in attacks since his reversion to Islam. He wrote:

"Why does the Matrix hate me so much more after my reversion? Very high-level sources are telling me if I wasn't Muslim they wouldn't attack me so hard. That I should stop speaking about the truth of God. But this only makes me MORE sure that I've made the right choice."

