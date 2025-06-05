  • home icon
'New and improved' Johan Ghazali aiming for career-defining display vs Diego Paez: "Better in all aspects of my game"

By James De Rozario
Modified Jun 05, 2025 18:28 GMT
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez.
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Diego Paez.

The 18-year-old Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali has burned the midnight oil to ensure he gets back into the winner's column. He now promises a comprehensive evolution of his explosive style at ONE Fight Night 32.

Emanating live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym representative squares off alongside Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai joust.

That evening, 'Jojo' seeks some form of redemption after going down to Johan Estupinan and Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in two of his past three fights under the ONE spotlight.

Despite the added pressure leading up to his return on June 6, the Sarawakian athlete maintains a firm belief that his time training alongside Thai legends will help him showcase the most complete version of himself that fans have witnessed to date.

"You're going to see a new and improved Johan Ghazali, better in all aspects of my game," Johan Ghazali told Nick Atkin when asked what would unfold in their strawweight Muay Thai clash. "So, see you soon."
Johan Ghazali heads into the Mecca of Muay Thai in search of a seventh win in the promotion. The 18-year-old sports a 25-8 record with 10 knockouts, the fastest of which was achieved during his debut against Padetsuk Fairtex in 16 seconds.

Will his knockout power help him return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 32?

Fight fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can tune in to catch Johan's redemption mission and the entire card for free on June 6.

Watch the full clip here:

youtube-cover
Johan Ghazali says hunger has leveled up for Diego Paez war

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Johan Ghazali doubled down on his appetite to put on a show on the promotion's latest American primetime card.

"I’m really craving a good performance here, especially after my last fight. My hunger is always there, but it’s at a new level for this fight against Diego," the teenage striking specialist noted.
Like Johan, Paez is in need of a bounce-back win at ONE Fight Night 32.

The Colombian-American fighter suffered a split decision loss to Sean Climaco in his promotional bow in February.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
