"New mythical fighter" - Fans react to Alex Pereira's incredible 14-year transformation from 2009 to 2023

Fans have reacted to Alex Pereira's incredible 14-year transformation from 2009 to 2023.

Pereira has seen a meteoric rise in the UFC. However, to get where he is today, 'Poatan' had to overcome many obstacles outside the combat sports realm in the process. The Brazilian left school at the age of just 12 and got a job in a tire shop. Later, he became an alcoholic after being influenced by his coworkers and started drinking. However, in 2009, he decided to try kickboxing in order to break this habit.

Pereira recently took to Instagram to share body transformation photos from when he started his kickboxing journey in 2009 to his current physique.

Reacting to the picture, fans have filled the comment section of the post with appreciation for Pereira. Take a look at some of the comments below:

"Semen retention pereira, your new mythical fighters ladies and gentlemen."

"My glorious stone man seeing you legkick opponents is the reason why I breathe."

"Pereira on demon time might end the world"

Fan reactions

Alex Pereira is open to moving up in weight to fight Tom Aspinall

In his rather short UFC career, Alex Pereira has already moved up one weight class and has also won championships in both weight classes. Interestingly, it looks like 'Poatan' is open to moving further up to win weight to potentially fight for the heavyweight title.

During a recent interview with TheMacLife, the UFC light heavyweight champion was questioned on whether he'd be willing to take on newly minted interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 300.

Despite being willing to fight even in the heavyweight division, Pereira believes that a move up would require meticulous planning and a sensible approach. He said:

"I'll fight anybody. I have the height and basically the size of a heavyweight, but this is something that has got to be programmed [and] put some work on. It's not something that I just jump in on an adventure like that. I want to make things the right way."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below (7:30):