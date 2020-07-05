Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman reportedly in the works for UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal was as quick as ever to grab an opportunity when it came his way in the UFC. As soon as one of the cornermen of Gilbert Burns tested positive, all hell broke loose in the welterweight division. This cancellation became an opportunity for the fighters in the welterweight division to grab, who would rise to the occasion. The two prominent names that could realistically take the opportunity were Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington, and both threw their names in the mix.

Jorge Masvidal was the first to tweet out. Jorge Masvidal simply tweeted out a photo where he defined the meaning of his nickname, Gamebred. Jorge Masvidal wrote that it was someone who was always ready to go for the game. The message was loud and clear, Jorge Masvidal wanted to clash against Kamaru Usman.

Now it looks like things are finally taking some shape for the fight. The negotiations are very clearly underway. The first set of talks was reported by Ariel Helwani, who tweeted,

"The Usman-Masvidal talks are ongoing and moving in a positive direction. While there are still multiple hurdles left, feeling confident about the direction of the talks and barring any last-minute issues, it appears inevitable this fight gets done."

The Usman-Masvidal talks are ongoing and moving in a positive direction. While there are still multiple hurdles left, feeling confident about the direction of the talks and barring any last minute issues it appears inevitable this fight gets done. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

The fight is arguably one of the biggest clashes the UFC welterweight division has seen in a long time. The division, which was once considered as one to look out for, hasn't seen a star since the legendary GSP left the UFC title in 2013. Now Jorge Masvidal has a chance to become the second star and manage to capture the mainstream narrative by becoming a UFC champion.

Still many hurdles in front of Jorge Masvidal ahead of UFC fight

However, as Ariel Helwani added that things aren't that easy to get a UFC fight fixed in 2020, if Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Usman he will have to jump several hoops and make sure that he is fine both with the amount provided and be physically free from COVID-19. "What hurdles? Well, just because a fight gets signed in 2020 doesn't mean it's happening. They'll have to fly to Vegas in the next day or so, take a COVID test, quarantine, pass the test, fly to Abu Dhabi, take another test upon landing, pass that test, another test Friday, too."

They’ll have to fly to Vegas in the next day or so, take a COVID test, quarantine, pass the test, fly to Abu Dhabi, take another test upon landing, pass that test, another test Friday, too. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020