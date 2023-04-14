Sean Strickland has been given less punching power than Bruce Buffer in the latest UFC 4 update. Strickland was added to the game as part of the latest update, which was released last week and has been given a four-star rating.

With Sean Strickland's addition to the game, his punching power was something that caught most of the attention of the fans. The UFC middleweight has 87 power in the game which is 2 points lesser than that of the UFC announcer Bruce Buffer.

The same has gone viral on social media and fans seem to be having a field day. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Couldn’t knock the froth off a coffee"

"LMAO they're not wrong tho that's the funny part"

"Bro has head movement in the game???"

"Buffer got faster footwork in his 60s than Strickland"

"Bruce with better power, accuracy and footwork destroys sean strickland!"

"Every "Its Time" from Bruce has more impact than an actual punch from Sean."

"Yet they somehow gave Sean slightly better head movement which is the real baffling part"

"Makes sense to me tbh he seems like he has pillowhands"

"Yeah I don’t think I’ve ever seen him actually hurt someone before"

"Where’s the lie?"

"When’s the last time he rocked some one like actually hurt them"

"If you locked Strickland and Buffer in an elevator, the only man coming out would be Buffer."

UFC 4 update: Which fighters were added in the new update alongside Sean Strickland?

As mentioned earlier, a new update for EA Sports UFC 4 was released last week. The UFC 4 update included numerous fixes to minor glitches and technical issues, ensuring a smoother experience.

The new update, Version 23.00 Patch Notes, also added three new fighters to the game. Middleweight contender Sean Strickland and the rising star of the heavyweight division, Sergei Pavlovich were added to the game's roster. Following his move from middleweight, Kevin Holland's character is also now available in the welterweight category.

The new update also introduces post-pay-per-view fighter stats and record updates to offer a more realistic experience to its users. This new feature will bring the virtual world of octagon action closer to the actual MMA fights. It will also allow players to witness the post-PPV performances of their favorite fighters in the UFC.

