New UFC gloves could do more harm than good, hints Islam Makhachev

Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has voiced concerns about the functionality of the UFC's recently unveiled gloves, which are set to debut at his upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Unveiled at UFC 300, the new gloves, featuring a gold design for championship bouts, aim to address the issue of eye pokes while also improving overall functionality for fighters. However, Makhachev, in a recent video on YouTube, expressed reservations about the design. He said (via Sport 24):

“They [new gloves] are very stiff, as I told you, they will cause more cuts. As the previous gloves were softer, these are stiffer, they don’t let you fully open your hands just to make sure the fingers don’t extend straight forward. But overall, they are pretty much the same.”

The new gloves, named 3Eight and 5Eight, are designed to offer better protection for fighters' hands while grappling and striking. However, Makhachev's concerns highlight a potential unintended consequence of increased risk of cuts due to the stiffer material.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier championship fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov offered his insights on his protégé Islam Makhachev's upcoming title defense against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

The former UFC lightweight champion, who famously submitted Poirier in 2019 to unify the lightweight title, is actively involved in Makhachev's training camp. He recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel that detailed Makhachev's preparation and offered his prediction for the fight.

‘The Eagle’ is expecting a dominant performance from Makhachev, aiming for a stoppage victory within three rounds. He acknowledged Poirier's skills but believes they've developed a strategy to exploit his weaknesses.

In a clip shared on Championship Rounds' social media handle, Nurmagomedov said:

"I have a good sense of his [Poirier's] strengths and weaknesses. We are working hard on these aspects...We have a clearly developed plan for the fight, and I believe Islam [Makhachev] will follow it. I really hope that Islam will finish him off in the second or third round."

