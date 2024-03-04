Newly minted triple MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin says he’ll be "ready to go in three months"

Anatoly Malykhin is already raring for a return after his incredible victory this past week at ONE 166: Qatar.

March 1 ended with history being made as Malykhin claimed his third world championship by moving down to the middleweight division.

Defeating Reinier de Ridder for a second time was the biggest moment of his career to date but he isn’t ready to take a step back and admire his work just right now.

Immediately after the event, the three-weight world champion, the first to ever achieve that feat in MMA, said that he is happy to go back up the weight classes in order to defend his heavyweight crown if necessary.

Anatoly Malykhin named several contests that could await him in the near future during his post-fight press conference, where he called for a three-month turnaround:

“I’m ready to go in three months. I’m ready to go [again]. If it’s [in a heavier weight class], I’m ready to go up. Amir Aliakbari, 'Reug Reug', or even boxing. I’m ready. Let’s go, showtime. Every time, showtime.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Anatoly Malykhin shows no signs of stopping

Anatoly Malykhin has been on the warpath since arriving in ONE Championship and despite everything he has accomplished, he is still continuing to surge ahead.

There’s a good reason that no one has been able to become a three-division world champion in the past but then again, there’s no one quite like the undefeated Russian.

The contenders in the heavyweight division will offer a completely different challenge to the one he faced this past week at the Lusail Sports Arena.

Off the back of his recent run of results, Anatoly Malykhin is looking to get back in there soon to continue breaking new ground by defending his titles.

ONE Championship fans that missed any of the action from ONE 166: Qatar can rewatch the entire event via the on demand replay.