"Next big thing" - Ex-Bellator star Valerie Loureda AKA Lola Vice receives rave reviews from WWE fans for MMA-inspired NXT Underground match

Fans recently heaped praise on former Bellator star Valerie Loureda, now popularly known as Lola Vice, for her MMA-inspired NXT Underground match, which received rave reviews on social media.

The former Bellator fighter-turned-pro wrestler has improved significantly since her NXT in-ring debut last January. During last night's special 'Spring Breakin' episode of NXT, Vice took on WWE veteran Natalya in an NXT Underground match, which is a match that replicates an MMA bout.

Unlike traditional WWE matches, there were no ropes, pinfalls or countouts, and superstars surrounded the ring. 'Master' got her hand raised via referee stoppage after she dropped the Canadian with a spinning backfist and followed up with ground strikes.

The match received rave reviews from fans on X as they think the 25-year-old has the potential to become a breakout star for WWE. Fans wrote:

"This is the best NXT women's match so far...Lola Vice is definitely the next big thing."

"NXT Underground match knocked it out the park...Lola Vice had an incredible showing!"

"Lola Vice is the face of the NXT women's division"

When did Valerie Loureda last compete in an MMA fight?

Valerie Loureda AKA Lola Vice was regarded as a highly touted prospect for Bellator as she was among their homegrown stars.

After competing in amateur MMA bouts on the regional circuit, 'Master' joined Bellator and fought all her professional bouts in the promotion. She amassed a 4-1 MMA record competing in a major promotion, with her lone loss being a unanimous decision against Hannah Guy.

Loureda's final MMA bout took place at Bellator 271, where she earned a hard fought split decision win over Taylor Turner. There was a visible size difference between the two, but the Miami native was able to edge out the win and bounce back from her loss to Guy.

In the months that followed, Loureda announced that she agreed to join WWE and would report to their Performance Center.

