"Next Fake Paul opponent" - Fans bring up Jake Paul after N3ON 'knocks out' 'Rampage' Jackson during sparring session

Former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has recently caught the attention of fans during a sparring session. In a striking moment, he appeared to fall to the canvas after receiving a punch from popular streamer N3ON.Since retiring from professional fighting, Jackson has transitioned into streaming and frequently collaborates with other well-known streamers. In a recent stream with N3ON, the former UFC star participated in a boxing sparring session.During this session, a particularly shared moment featured Jackson seemingly falling to the canvas after being hit by a punch from the 21-year-old streamer.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @clippedszn's post on X to share their reactions. One user pointed out Jackson as a potential next opponent for Jake Paul, writing:&quot;Next Fake Paul opponent&quot;Others commented:&quot;This dive was worse than a Logan Paul match&quot;&quot;I just wanna see how much Rampage got paid for that.&quot;&quot;Still more believable than a Jake Paul fight&quot;&quot;Rampage Jackson was given that Mike Tyson bag for this stunt&quot;&quot;He's lowering himself to taking a dive for 💰&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's sparring session with N3ON. [Screenshots courtesy: @clippedszn on X]When Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson opened up about persuading his daughter to date N3ONQuinton 'Rampage' Jackson frequently discussed his children during his live streams. One of his daughters, Nanami Nakia Jackson, born on July 15, 2005, to his ex-wife Yuki Imoto, was recently a topic of conversation in his discussions with the popular streamer N3ON.During a previous collaborative stream, Quinton shared his conversations with Nanami and expressed his willingness to let N3ON date his daughter:&quot;Hey, I'm going to be honest with you. I talked to my daughter about you when I was in New York... I wouldn't mind you dating my daughter, 'cause you only been with one woman and I don't think you eat a** and all that stuff.&quot;