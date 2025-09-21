  • home icon
  How many kids does Quinton Jackson have? A closer look at the UFC legend's family life

How many kids does Quinton Jackson have? A closer look at the UFC legend's family life

By Subham
Modified Sep 21, 2025 08:03 GMT
A closer look at Quinton Jackson
A closer look at Quinton Jackson's (pictured) family life. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson's son, Raja, made headlines recently after violently attacking wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event last month.

'Rampage' has several children; however, not all of them have received prominent attention or have been in the spotlight so far. Here is a more detailed look at his family and personal life.

About Quinton Jackson's personal life and kids

Quinton Jackson resides in Ladera Ranch, southern Orange County, California, and has five children. The names of his children known to the public are Raja, Elijah, Naname, D'Angelo Jackson, and Serenity Paige Jackson.

Reportedly, Jackson and his wife, with whom he has two children, parted in 2006 after a paternity test revealed that the UFC fighter had fathered a child with another woman in 1999.

It was publicly known that Jackson had four children until 2023, when he welcomed a fifth child and his second daughter, Serenity Paige Jackson. Three of his children share his middle name, 'Rampage.'

Jackson reportedly filed for divorce from Yukie Imoto and is now dating a 25-year-old Latina Woman whose identity remains unknown.

Although there are not many details about Rampage's children available publicly, the former UFC kingpin previously shared news about his daughter, Nanami Nakia Jackson (born July 15, 2005), who is the youngest of Jackson's children, and his former wife, Yuki Imoto.

Reportedly, Nanami graduated with over a 4.0 GPA a few weeks back and is now a student at Fordham University.

Coming back to Jackson's son, Raja, who was recently booked on a felony charge and is currently behind bars and being held on $50,000 bond.

Jackson thinks his 25-year-old son ought to do time in prison and undergo counseling, anger management, and community service. Jackson does not approve of his son's actions, but he does not think that his son intended to murder Syko Stu.

Subham

Subham

Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.
A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.
When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee.

