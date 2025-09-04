"I'm very disappointed in Raja" - Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson addresses cutting off from Raja Jackson after Syko Stu incident

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson recently shared his thoughts on ceasing communication with his son, Raja, following a distressing incident at a KnokX pro wrestling event. During the event, Raja went off-script and violently attacked pro wrestler Syko Stu, knocking him unconscious.As a result of this attack, Stu sustained several injuries and required hospitalization for medical attention. Although Jackson supported his son through the ensuing backlash, he has now revealed that he has stopped talking to him.In a recent interview, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani confronted Jackson for his decision, asking him to explain why he chose to halt communication when his son likely needs parental support the most.Jackson replied:&quot;Because he dishonored my name. He's my son. I'm not cutting him off forever. I just haven't talked to him. I talked to him after this sh* happened, and he hid the fact that he did this sh*, and he put my other kids in danger. I just can't talk to him right now. I'm not saying I'm never going to talk to him again. I just can't talk to him right now. I need some time.&quot;He added:&quot;I'm gonna be with his attorneys in all this sh*, but I'm very disappointed in Raja. I'm not a perfect parent, so I don't know what's the protocol or how much time do you stop from talking to your son when he goes out there and hurts somebody. He put the guy in the hospital!&quot;Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (via @HappyPunch):Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson believes Syko Stu should also &quot;take some accountability&quot; for the incidentWhile Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is being strict with his son regarding his actions, he also expressed his disappointment in Syko Stu's response to the situation. During the aforementioned interaction with Ariel Helwani, Jackson stated:&quot;Thank god Syko Stu pulled through. I wouldn't wish that for anybody... Now I'm upset with Syko Stu beause he didn't come out and say, 'Look, what Raja did was f*ed up, but he didn't sneak into the ring and do this. This sh* was staged.' That's all he had to say to get some of these racist MFs out of my DMs... He should have at least said something. Take some accountability.&quot;Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments here.For context, the altercation at the KnokX pro wrestling event escalated after Stu hit Raja Jackson with a beer can. Raja's attack on Stu was intended to be a scripted part of the pro-wrestling match that was set to occur later that night. However, he struck Stu with real force, causing serious injuries. Stu was recently discharged from the hospital and is now on a path to recovery.