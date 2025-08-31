Syko Stu finally breaks silence following brutal Raja Jackson attack; provides health update

Pro wrestler Syko Stu has finally broken his silence to address the recent controversy he was a part of. The military veteran suffered multiple injuries following a brutal attack from legendary MMA star Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson.The real-life Stuart Smith was competing in a match at a Knokx Pro show last Saturday. As planned, Raja Jackson entered the squared circle to target Stu. However, things went off the rails as the latter was knocked out cold, and Jackson kept punching him in the face.Earlier today, Syko Stu and his wife, Contessa Patterson, issued their first public statement after the incident. In an Instagram post, the couple revealed that the wrestler was resting at home after being discharged from the hospital. They also spoke about the multiple injuries he sustained during the attack, including trauma to his jaws, a fracture to the maxilla bone, and loss of teeth.&quot;Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting. He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER. His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth. He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through,&quot; read the caption.Syko Stu and Contessa further noted that they were grateful for the love and support they received during all this. The couple thanked everyone who made monetary donations or contributed in any way to help Stu.&quot;We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way—whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. With love and respect, Contessa Patterson &amp; Stuart Smith (aka SykoStu),&quot; concluded the caption.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE and Knokx Pro appear to have parted ways after the Syko Stu incidentKnokx Pro is owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. The promotion signed a deal with the global juggernaut last year with the introduction of WWE ID. However, World Wrestling Entertainment has distanced itself from the wrestling school in the wake of Raja Jackson attacking Syko Stu.The official X/Twitter account of WWE unfollowed KnokX Pro's account, owner Rikishi, and head trainer The Black Pearl. Interestingly, Knokx Pro also quietly removed WWE ID affiliation from its social media branding.It will be interesting to see if and when either WWE or Knox Pro provides any official update regarding the situation.