WWE seemingly cut ties with major promotion following Raja Jackson controversy

WWE has seemingly cut ties with Knokx Pro after a major controversy involving MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson. The 25-year-old brutally injured a performer during a recent pro wrestling event in Los Angeles.At Saturday's Knokx Pro Wrestling event, a planned spot with pro wrestler Syko Stu went too far. Raja interrupted an ongoing match to deliver a brutal beatdown, leaving Stu hospitalized with multiple severe injuries.Seemingly in the wake of the shocking incident, the official WWE ID Twitter account has unfollowed KnokX Pro, its owner Rikishi, and head trainer The Black Pearl. The promotion has also removed WWE ID affiliation from its social media branding. However, neither party has yet to make an official statement about ending the partnership.KnokX issued a public statement criticizing Raja Jackson's actionsKnokX Pro took to its Facebook account to issue a statement regarding Raja Jackson's brutal attack on Syko Stu.The wrestling promotion sent best wishes to the injured wrestler and apologized to the patrons and fans. The Facebook post confirmed that it was a planned spot that went too far. KnokX Pro called Raja Jackson's actions a selfish, reprehensible, and irresponsible act of violence.&quot;First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith [Syko Stu] as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans,&quot; read the post.Wrestling fans are calling for strict action to be taken against Raja. The incident is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.