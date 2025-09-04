Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson explains being "upset" with Syko Stu for not taking "some accountability" for Raja Jackson incident

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson is upset with Stuart Smith, known by his ring name Syko Stu, for not sharing the responsibility for the recent incident involving Raja Jackson. During a KnokX pro-wrestling event, Raja, the son of 'Rampage,' allegedly went off-script and violently punched Stu several times, leaving him unconscious.Stu required immediate medical attention and was hospitalized for several days. While Jackson feels relieved that Stu is on the path to recovery, he feels disappointed that the pro wrestler has not taken responsibility for the incident.During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jackson said:&quot;Where would we be if Raja would've k*lled that man? Thank god Syko Stu pulled through. I wouldn't wish that for anybody... Now I'm upset with Syko Stu beause he didn't come out and say, 'Look, what Raja did was f*ed up, but he didn't sneak into the ring and do this. This sh* was staged.' That's all he had to say to get some of these racist MFs out of my DMs... He should have at least said something. Take some accountability.&quot;Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments below (Via @ChampRDS):For context, the situation at KnokX event escalated when Stu hit Raja with a beer can. Raja's attack on Stu was intended to be part of the scripted pro-wrestling match that followed. However, he went off-script and hit Stu with real punches after he had already knocked the pro wrestler unconscious as payback for his earlier aggression.Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson on the Syko Stu incident: &quot;Everybody was wrong&quot;During his aforementioned interaction with Ariel Helwani, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson acknowledged that his son Raja was wrong for violently attacking Syko Stu and revealed that he has stopped talking to him.However, he expressed the view that everyone involved in the incident, including Stu and the organizers of the KnokX event, should share some responsibility:&quot;Honestly, everybody was wrong. Raja was the most wrong. Everybody was wrong, but none of this sh* ever would have happened if Syko Stu never hit my son in the back of the head with a can that they were drinking beer out of and then grabbed him by the neck. If that sh* never happens, none of this ever happens. The promoter was wrong putting it outside instead of a pro-wrestling match. Everybody was wrong. It's the dumbest thing I've ever seen.&quot; [0:51]After spending several days in the hospital, Stu has recently been discharged and is recovering at home. His injuries include trauma to the jaw, lacerations on the upper lip and a fracture to the maxilla bone.