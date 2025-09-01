"He would be dead" – WWE veteran makes chilling claim about Raja Jackson attack (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke out on the Raja Jackson controversy. He was irate with how the situation was handled.
Jackson showed up at an event by Knokx Pro Wrestling last week, where he got into a scuffle with wrestler Syko Stu before the show. He tried to get his receipt later in the evening as he viciously attacked Stu and planted him with some stiff punches to the face. Doug "The Epic" Malo and other stars rushed in to separate the two men. Stu was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital.
On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo noted that Stu was knocked out right after getting hit with the Spinebuster. He felt Raja just snapped and started dishing out punishment to the fallen wrestler. The ex-WWE writer credited Doug Malo for saving Stu's life. He felt that if Malo hadn't intervened, Jackson would have possibly ki**ed the man.
"I think he was out before he took a shot to the face. But you know the guy is out. Unless, like this dude literally just snapped. I mean, there is no other explanation than that. The dude is out. Bro, I'm telling you, that one guy, I'm forgetting his name. That one dude saved his life. If he did [sic] not get involved, Stu would be dead. He would be dead."
Doug Malo has gone on record to share how Raja was unhinged and even attacked him when he tried to separate them. Stu was recently released from the hospital and is on the road to recovery.
The LAPD is investigating the issue. Knockx Pro Wrestling has also lost its WWE ID affiliation as a result of this incident.
