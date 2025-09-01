Raja Jackson under fire as WWE veteran reacts to disturbing attack on Syko Stu (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the Raja Jackson controversy. The MMA star was in the headlines after attacking a wrestler last week.

Knokx Pro Wrestling was in the news after Jackson showed up at an event and attacked wrestler Syko Stu. The issue started with a confrontation between the two stars before the show, where Stu smashed a beer can on Raja's head. Jackson then tried to get his receipt by planting Stu in the ring with a vicious Spinebuster, followed by several stiff shots to the head. The wrestler was severely injured and had to be rushed to a hospital.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo was irate with people having very little wrestling knowledge managing promotions. He noted that Raja Jackson had an MMA background and should have backed off once Stu was unable to defend himself. The veteran writer felt Jackson had truly snapped and continued the beatdown even when the wrestler was unconscious.

"You just got so many uneducated people in wrestling. You got so many uneducated people at the highest level. Here's the one thing I don't understand, bro. He was an MMA fighter, he only had one fight. However, even with MMA fighters, Chris, I'm not an MMA guy, but I know enough to know this. When you've knocked a guy out, and you got him down, you get up. I've seen that a million times. When you know you beat a man, you get up," Russo said.

Syko Stu is recovering from the aftereffects of the attack. The star is out of danger and was recently released from the hospital. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him in the coming months.

