  "Wtf took so long" - Fans react to Raja Jackson getting arrested for Syko Stu incident

"Wtf took so long" - Fans react to Raja Jackson getting arrested for Syko Stu incident

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:48 GMT
Fans react to Raja Jackson
Fans react to Raja Jackson's arrest news. [Image courtesy: @rampagejr.da_clone on Instagram]

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja was booked in Los Angeles on Thursday, nearly four weeks after the attack on wrestler 'Syko Stu' at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event.

Jackson delivered a slam and then unleashed a series of punches on Smith, who lay unresponsive on the mat. The assault forced other wrestlers to intervene, while Smith was later treated for facial fractures and other injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Check out the X post below:

The delay in action has become a focal point for fans on X. Many expressed disbelief that it took close to a month before authorities made the arrest. One fan wrote:

"It’s about time, wtf took so long?"

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"How did it take so long? They [did] not watch the video like the rest of the world?"
"I'm surprised it took so long."
"Makes sense. Should’ve been a week ago."
"It takes time but good."
"The warrant was being made a week ago, according to 'Rampage'. Not sure why people expected him to be free."
"Better late than never."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Raja Jackson&#039;s arrest news. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans react to Raja Jackson's arrest news. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Quinton Jackson had said his son Raja Jackson deserved jail time

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson addressed the fallout from his son Raja’s violent assault on wrestler Stuart Smith. The UFC legend bluntlu said that Raja needed to face punishment, even suggesting jail time, anger management, and community service.

The remarks came weeks after Raja stormed into a Knokx Pro Wrestling ring, slammed Smith, and delivered a flurry of punches that left the wrestler hospitalized with facial fractures.

Speaking about the incident during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Jackson said:

"He should go to jail, not prison. I think that he should do a little time, do a little community service, go to anger management class and therapy. It wasn't attempted murder. He wasn't trying to kill that guy. That's my son. I know my son. ... Raja probably didn't even know how bad he hurt that guy."
Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
