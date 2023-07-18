"Next practice he'll give you your phone back" - When Belal Muhammad detailed coach Khabib Nurmagomedov's uncompromising regimen

Khabib Nurmagomedov is among the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. Unsurprisingly, 'The Eagle' followed a rigorous training regimen and, after becoming a coach himself, expected his students to follow in his footsteps.

After calling it a career in October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov accepted a coaching role at his American Kickboxing Academy gym (AKA) under head-coach Javier Mendez. He has coached and cornered UFC stars like Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Belal Muhammad. However, the Dagestani grappling savant left the sport earlier this year.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE MMA Show #134), Belal Muhammad outlined his experience training under Nurmagomedov and detailed 'The Eagle's strict regimen. He stated:

"None of the guys are going to show up late to practice. Once he lines everybody up, you better sprint there, because he's going to tell you what your duties are for that day... Being religious, you're bringing a different type of discipline... None of their guys are drinking, none of their guys are going out and partying."

He continued:

"If there are guys that come to practice looking tired, Khabib will take their phone away from them, at night 9 pm and you have to go to sleep. Next practice, he'll give you your phone back."

Watch the full video below:

When Andrew Tate accurately predicted Khabib Nurmagomedov beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229

As a former kickboxer, Andrew Tate knows the world of combat sports and once accurately broke down the historic lightweight championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

In one of his online videos, Tate praised Nurmagomedov's religious praxis and claimed that he knew 'The Eagle' would emerge victorious. Tate credited the Dagestani grappler's commitment to his faith as the deciding factor during the fight. He said:

“I knew Khabib was going to win. Khabib is a strict Muslim. I believe in the power of Allah. Train, Allah, train, Allah, train, Allah. There’s nothing else to his life. Do you wanna go spend millions of dollars? No. Do you wanna go club? No. Do you want girls? No. Train and Allah. That’s it. How the f*** you gonna beat that guy?”

Watch the full video below:

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor was undoubtedly one for the books. Nurmagomedov defeated the Irishman via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 to bring a symbolic end to their bitter rivalry. The fight broke several records and became the highest-earning pay-per-view event in MMA history.

