"Next time, expect better" - Jordan Estupinan promises elevated performance following ONE Fight Night 31 victory

Colombian striker Jordan Estupinan remains perfect in his professional career, but perfection on paper doesn't necessarily translate to satisfaction in performance.

The 22-year-old talent kept his unblemished record intact (9-0) with a unanimous decision victory over Russian ace Ali Saldoev at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium this past Friday, May 2.

Despite improving to an impressive 9-0 and opening the event with an action-only display, the Team CSK and JCFernandez star expressed mixed emotions about his performance.

"Mixed feelings. I thought I could do better. I need to train harder," Jordan Estupinan shared in a post-fight interview with Nick Atkin.

"I'm going to be working with my coach on this because I know I could have done better. So, next time, expect better."

Estupinan and Saldoev set the tone for the promotion's latest American primetime offering with a high-octane nine-minute war.

Both superstars traded strikes at full intensity, but it was the Colombian who consistently landed more volume with precision to impress all three judges at ringside.

His victory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai moved him to 2-0 in the promotion after debuting at ONE 170 with a statement win against British athlete Freddie Haggerty—younger brother to ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan—this past January.

Watch the full interview here:

Exciting matchups for Jordan Estupinan in ONE Championship next

Jordan Estupinan is not short of opponents to continue his ascent on martial arts' biggest stage.

A couple of interesting tests for the 22-year-old are Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali and Azerbaijani warrior Akif Guluzada.

Ghazali, 18, was last in action in a unanimous decision loss to Jordan's twin brother Johan in January.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym's ultra-aggressive style, paired alongside Jordan's timely attacks, would certainly lead to another action-packed banger.

If that doesn't come to fruition, a duel alongside rising teenage phenom Akif Guluzada is another interesting option.

The 19-year-old Team Mehdi Zatout star improved to 19-3 in his career with his fourth successive triumph under the ONE banner against Sean Climaco at ONE Fight Night 31.

North American fight fans who missed any of the action can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 in its entirety via Amazon Prime Video.

