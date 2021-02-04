'Next time, I'm charging you' - Henry Cejudo jokingly claims he will charge Conor McGregor for his advice

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter in order to welcome Conor McGregor for his 'advice' that the Irishman apparently paid heed to.

A few hours ago, Conor McGregor posted a video with highlights of his rematch with Dustin Poirier. He shared his analysis of where he went wrong in the fight in the caption of the post. He wrote,

"Thoughts on the bout: I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all I’d had up to this bout. I was savouring very second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with. Besides this tho my shots [were] sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks [were] building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond."

Conor McGregor's analysis of his performance is similar to what most experts thought of it, including Henry Cejudo. On January 26, Henry Cejudo posted a video on Twitter with a few words of advice for Conor McGregor.

Thereafter, when Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram with roughly similar analysis, Henry Cejudo responded with a with a playful jab.

I’m glad you took my advice @TheNotoriousMMA but all comes down distance recognition. Karate stance for distance with boxing heavy punches. Next time I’m charging you! https://t.co/JjZlZEm4sV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 4, 2021

What advice did Henry Cejudo give to Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor's heavy inclination towards having a boxing stance in his fight with Dustin Poirier made the Diamond's leg kicks go unchecked.

McGregor admitted that thinking of his UFC 257 fight as a precursor to a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao cost him ultimately. In fact, he accepted immediately after the fight that he was unable to check the leg kicks that Dustin Poirier employed.

Two days after the fight, Henry Cejudo came out with a video analyzing the co-main and main event of UFC 257. In his advice to conor McGregor, Henry Cejudo said,

Advertisement

"Conor McGregor, you cannot continue to keep pressing people off the Karate stance. It’s the same reason why I came away from it... because it is a little too dangerous. So if I was to give him (Conor McGregor) some advice, I'd tell him, 'Man, continue with the same stance, but just become better at distance. keep yourself more at the borders, rather than just breaking into the fight and always throwing hands because people now know that the front leg kick is there."