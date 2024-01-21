Next UFC PPV: When is the next major event following Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis?

The second UFC PPV of 2024 won’t be until February 17.

On Saturday night, January 20, the UFC returned to Canada for the first pay-per-view event of the calendar year. Things didn’t go as planned for the hometown crowd, as the Canadian fighters went 2-7, but Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis ended the night with a war, leading to Du Plessis becoming the new middleweight king.

Less than a day after UFC 297, fans are already wondering what’s next for the UFC. Contrary to popular demand, the Dana White-run promotion won’t hold an event on January 27. The worldwide leader in MMA will then return to the APEX for two consecutive fight nights.

On February 17, the second UFC PPV of the year goes down inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. In the UFC 298 main event, Alexander Volkanovski looks to extend his legendary featherweight title run by taking out rising superstar Ilia Topuria.

As for the co-main event, Paulo Costa returns to action after not fighting for a year and a half. Standing in his way will be former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who is coming off a disappointing defeat against Dricus du Plessis.

The UFC 298 pay-per-view main card will also feature the following three fights: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, Geoff Neal vs. Ian Garry, and Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov.

What two events are before the next UFC PPV?

Following their week off, the next UFC event is scheduled for February 3 inside the APEX. In the middleweight division, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov look to make a significant statement by securing a win in the UFC Vegas 85 main event.

The co-main event for the upcoming fight night is also worth keeping an eye on. After not fighting in 2023, Renato Moicano plans to pick up where he left off. To do so, the Brazilian fan favorite must get through the always-dangerous Drew Dober.

On February 10, the second and final event before UFC 298 will take place inside the APEX. The night could end with a rising superstar having their breakthrough moment, as Joe Pyfer plans to extend his promotional record to 4-0 with a win against Jack Hermansson.

The co-main event will showcase two action-packed featherweights going to war, as Dan Ige and Andre Fili meet inside the Octagon. Safe to say, there is plenty of action coming up before the next UFC PPV.

