"Typical Russian" - Fans react as UFC 298 update excludes a major main card fighter 

UFC 298, scheduled for Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California, has hit a snag with the potential absence of middleweight Ikram Aliskerov from his scheduled fight against Anthony Hernandez.

While the official announcement and reason for the withdrawal are pending, fans have already taken to social media to voice their opinions.

Expand Tweet

One fan commented, writing:

"Typical Russian MMA fighter pulling out of fights 2-3 times a year."

Others echoed the sentiment, predicting a wave of Russian cancellations throughout the year:

"First of many Russian pulls out this year."

However, some offered alternative explanations:

"Probably going to save him for the Saudi Arabia card since they didn't have enough elite fighters"

Another added:

"He probably popped"

fans' react to Ikram Aliskerov's exclusion at UFC 298

Despite the uncertainty, the rest of UFC 298's main card remains stacked. The event will be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title defense against the undefeated Ilia Topuria. Meanwhile, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa clash in a pivotal middleweight showdown for the co-main event.

Henry Cejudo is also scheduled to make his highly anticipated return on the same night against Merab Dvalishvili ever since losing to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288.

Alexander Volkanovski exudes confidence ahead of UFC 298 clash

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski isn't pulling punches in his pre-fight dialogue with challenger Ilia Topuria.

With their Feb. 17 showdown at UFC 298 rapidly approaching, 'The Great' has issued a stern warning to the undefeated Spaniard, promising a masterclass in dominance.

During the recent UFC seasonal press conference, Volkanovski's unwavering confidence was on full display. He acknowledged Topuria's undefeated record but dismissed the hype, claiming the young contender hasn't faced true adversity in the octagon:

"Look, he is undefeated... so he hasn't been beaten yet. He is confident. He is backing his skills; he needs to, but I believe I'm going to be teaching him a lesson in February. I can't wait to do it... Look, I just don't think he is as good as he says he is."

Check out Volkanovski's comments on Topuria ahead of their fight:

Expand Tweet